Padres Predicted to Win NL West Over Dodgers By Major Insider
The San Diego Padres received a vote of confidence from an MLB insider in the battle for the National League West division.
The Padres are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead before Saturday's clash between the rivals.
The Dodgers have long been in control of the division, leading for most of the season, though after a slew of injuries to the pitching staff and their offense going cold, San Diego has closed the gap down the stretch.
On Friday, the Padres and Dodgers opened up an in-season clash at Petco Park. The Friars took home the first game after a quality start from Yu Darvish and another shutdown from the bullpen.
The NL West race is completely open and ripe for the taking from either team. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who previously picked the Padres to win the division, is still confident that San Diego can capture the division.
"I still like the Padres. And I like the Padres in part because of what the Dodgers just did in Colorado, which was kind of face plant again," Rosenthal said on the Foul Territory podcast.
"They split that series, and that shouldn't be happening. They are a team that, yes, got up for San Diego last week.
"But all season long, I just kind of questioned coming off a World Series title if the same, it's not desire, but there's something there that I don't see that we've seen from the Dodgers in the past.
"You see it in the Padres. They're out to attack. They're out to slay the dragon. That's the phrase I often use with this kind of situation. They're ready to take the next step. Now, are they good enough?
"That's going to be a question. And I still wonder about their rotation. I still wonder about their offense, which doesn't hit enough home runs. These are all fair questions.
The Padres' bullpen is powerful, and the team is leaning on those arms to get them the divisional crown. The offense has been solid, but not stellar while the starting pitching has been good enough.
If the relievers manage to stay healthy, San Diego is going to be in a strong position come October.
