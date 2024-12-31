Padres Projected $60 Million Free Agent Could Wind Up With AL Contender
The Detroit Tigers have made some noise this winter after signing former New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million contract.
However, the Tigers would still like to add another right-handed bat.
"We got a little left-handed towards the end of the year," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said in mid-October after the postseason run ended in the American League Division Series. "I think we could use a right-handed bat to balance us out."
Detroit appears to be all-in on free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but their backup plans include Anthony Santander and former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
Kim is a great fit for the Tigers for several reasons, but there's one issue: He underwent right shoulder surgery in mid-October to repair a labrum tear and is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day in late March.
However, he is expected to return sometime in the first half of the 2025 season. The combination of the injury, surgery, and rehab timeline has made his market uncertain.
The 29-year-old has played shortstop, second base, and third base for the Padres, earning a Gold Glove Award in 2023 as their primary second baseman. Kim spent his first four MLB seasons with San Diego, showing consistency at the plate with a .242/.326/.380 line over 1,976 plate appearances. But, it is his defensive abilities that truly stand out.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently projected that Ha-Seong Kim would sign with the Tigers for a four-year, $60 million contract. He also noted that this deal could prove to be a bargain for the talented shortstop, especially when compared to the $181 million contract that Willy Adames just secured with the San Francisco Giants.
“Good shortstop defense is nonetheless a valuable commodity, and it's but one service that Kim provides in the field. He's also a capable defender at third base and second base. Kim is also an elite bat-to-ball hitter who had a whiff rate in the 92nd percentile in 2024 and, unlike Adames, a consistently above-average baserunner. He thus has all the goods to be a key regular, and at a fraction of what it cost the Giants to sign Adames.”
Despite some concerns about his hitting following the shoulder injury, Kim could be a strong free-agent target for the Tigers.