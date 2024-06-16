Padres Putting Together Unfortunate Road Game Feat
Two steps forward, one step back.
Right when the San Diego Padres appear to have corrected one issue, they seem to struggle in another area, holding them back from having more success. This past week, the Padres won their first series of the season and also finally came through on beating a struggling team the way they should as they swept the Oakland Athletics.
However, after they swept the Athletics, the Padres lost their next two games to the New York Mets on the road, extending their road losing streak to six straight games, per Sammy Levitt. The Padres have only scored 10 runs combined in those six road losses, which includes getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels, which is not the path to success.
This is especially disappointing because the Padres played so well on the road early in the season, starting the year 19-10 on the road. At that point in the season, the Padres had played worse at home, but now their struggles have moved toward road games.
After moving two games above .500 with their first series sweep, the Padres are now back to 37-37 with back-to-back losses to the Mets. The Padres have had numerous opportunities through the season to put themselves solidly above .500 as a clear winning team but keep costing themselves with these recurring mistakes.
Luckily the Padres are still in a solid spot to contend for a playoff spot in the National League, but they'll lose a chance at that spot if other teams gain more consistency and they continue to flounder in certain areas.
The Padres will have a chance to avenge these road losses Sunday, in their final game of the series at the New York Mets. If they can't get the win, they'll have to try next during their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, only one of the best teams in MLB.