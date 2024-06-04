Padres' Randy Vásquez Feeling Much More Comfortable With His Pitches
The San Diego Padres are coming off an impressive series this past weekend, winning two out of three against the Kansas City Royals. The Padres put up many runs, and the defense and pitching did their job.
One of the many bright spots included recently recalled pitcher Randy Vásquez. Vásquez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move that saw Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish go to the injured list.
Vásquez started Saturday's game and he was phenomenal. He pitched as well as he could and picked up his first win of the season. After the game, he spoke with reporters, including theSan Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, and said he's starting to feel much more comfortable with his pitches.
"I do feel a whole lot more comfortable with my arsenal, my stuff, my pitches," Vásquez said. "… It's obviously a little bittersweet, because you don't want anybody to get hurt and you don't want to get these opportunities this way. But at the end of the day, I have to contribute, come and do my job, raise my hand and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to come and help out the team win."
Vásquez finished his start after five strong innings and 81 pitches that saw him allow four hits, three earned runs, and five strikeouts in his first start since May 20. Although his overall numbers aren't that strong (a 5.74 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP), he could be in for an extended stay in the rotation due to Joe Musgrove also hitting the IL.
The right-handed pitcher could be in line for his next start at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks next week.