Padres Recall Reliever to Provide Reinforcements in Series Finale With Cubs
The San Diego Padres are hoping to avoid a sweep in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. After the bullpen covered five innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss, the Padres recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie to provide reinforcements.
In a corresponding move, left-hander Tom Cosgrove was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Cosgrove was one of the Padres' best relievers in 2023 as he logged a 1.75 ERA that season.
However, the left-hander struggled mightily last season. He had an 11.66 ERA in 14.2 big league innings. Cosgrove allowed three runs in 3.3 innings to start the year at Triple-A El Paso.
Additionally, left-hander Omar Cruz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Cruz threw 68 pitches Saturday, and won't be available for at least three days. The bullpen has worked 9.1 innings the first two games of the series against Chicago, so a roster move like this was expected.
In 2024, Gillaspie produced a 7.15 ERA over 11.1 innings as an up-and-down reliever with the Padres. The 27-year-old was non-tendered in November, but returned to the organization as a minor league free agent.
Gillaspie allowed two runs in 2.2 innings over two appearances to start the year at Triple-A El Paso. However, his most recent outing was more effective, throwing two shutout innings Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The Padres will look to Gillaspie to help keep the Cubs lineup at bay Sunday.
