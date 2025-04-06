Inside The Padres

Padres Recall Reliever to Provide Reinforcements in Series Finale With Cubs

Valentina Martinez

Jul 12, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are hoping to avoid a sweep in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. After the bullpen covered five innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss, the Padres recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie to provide reinforcements.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Tom Cosgrove was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Cosgrove was one of the Padres' best relievers in 2023 as he logged a 1.75 ERA that season.

However, the left-hander struggled mightily last season. He had an 11.66 ERA in 14.2 big league innings. Cosgrove allowed three runs in 3.3 innings to start the year at Triple-A El Paso.

Additionally, left-hander Omar Cruz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Cruz threw 68 pitches Saturday, and won't be available for at least three days. The bullpen has worked 9.1 innings the first two games of the series against Chicago, so a roster move like this was expected.

In 2024, Gillaspie produced a 7.15 ERA over 11.1 innings as an up-and-down reliever with the Padres. The 27-year-old was non-tendered in November, but returned to the organization as a minor league free agent.

Gillaspie allowed two runs in 2.2 innings over two appearances to start the year at Triple-A El Paso. However, his most recent outing was more effective, throwing two shutout innings Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The Padres will look to Gillaspie to help keep the Cubs lineup at bay Sunday.

