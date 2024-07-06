Padres Reinstate Slugger in Big Roster Move Before Friday’s Game
The San Diego Padres activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 10-day injured list on Friday.
Campusano had been on the IL with a bruised thumb since June 22. However, he hasn't played since June 20. He went 2-for-15 with four RBIs in four rehab games with Single-A Lake Elsinore before officially being activated. He served as the DH twice and caught twice.
Infielder Eguy Rosario was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, leaving the Padres with three catchers for the moment.
Kyle Higashiaoka got the start on Friday and will again on Saturday as he has become Matt Waldron's personal catcher. Campusano is expected to get the start on Sunday with Dylan Cease on the mound.
The Padres are hoping to get the early season version of Campusano who had a 290/.320/.430 batting line through April 28 as the primary catcher. In the 40 games leading up to his IL visit, he was slashing .140/.252/.321.
While Campusano was on the IL, Higashioka exploded offensively which has the Padres leaning toward a two-catcher system for the foreseeable future.
“I think the days of rest help,” Campusano said. “I think it gave me more of a chance to get back to my basics of what made me successful and just focusing a little more on that. At the same time, getting ready to play, just try to feel better.”