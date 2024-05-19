Padres Release Offseason Free Agent Acquisition
The San Diego Padres have released minor league right-handed pitcher Matt Festa. The Padres made the move on Thursday after a somewhat disappointing outing with the team's Triple-A affiliate.
Festa had been with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. In 16 games for the team, Festa posted a 4.50 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 16 innings pitched. The 31-year-old holds a career 4.32 ERA, a win-loss record of 2-2, and 102:44 K: BB over 92.3 innings pitched in four big league seasons, all with the Seattle Mariners.
The right-handed pitcher will now hit the open market and look to continue his career with another team, seeking a team to fulfill their bullpen depth. The Mariners selected Festa with the seventh-round pick in 2016. He made his major league debut in 2018.
Festa throws an average fastball of 92.6 mph; however, he manages to miss bats at a high level with a 12.5 percent swinging-strike rate, which is north of the league average.