Padres Reliever Made Unbelievable Franchise History in Wild Card Win
The San Diego Padres' 4-0 Wild Card victory against the Atlanta Braves wasn't just a massive victory, it was a statement.
Pitcher Michael King gave a standout performance, throwing 12 strikeouts and keeping Atlanta runless for seven innings.
“I think feeling that pressure from the start of the game was something that I wanted to use to my advantage and build off of,” King said, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “So feeling the crowd noise, knowing how big postseason games are, it all played into my mentality.”
Meanwhile, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted a home run to bring 2024 batting champion Luis Arráez in for their first two runs of the game.
The largest crowd in Petco Park history roared, letting the Padres team know just how much they meant to them.
“We had the energy today,” Tatis said. “These fans are amazing. I just got lucky enough to put my barrel on the ball. Next thing we know, this place is going crazy.”
However, those weren't the only big moments from the night. In fact, one player made the San Diego record books with his performance.
In the eighth inning of the game, pitcher Jason Adam became the first reliever in Padres franchise history to strike out the side (strike out every batter they face in a half-inning) in their postseason debut.
Adam was originally picked up by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. After spending years in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins and Padres, Adams made his MLB debut on May 5, 2018. In 31 game appearances, he recorded a 6.12 ERA.
Adam was then traded to the Toronto Blue Jays where he was assigned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He earned his first MLB win on Aug. 10, 2019, against the New York Yankees. After recording a 2.91 ERA of 23 games, Adams became a free agent.
Adam soon joined the Tampa Bay Rays, where he would stir controversy alongside four other pitchers by opting out of wearing rainbow jerseys and hats in support of Pride Night at Tropicana Field.
"A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision," Adam said. "So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here."
"When we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage."
Adam was traded to the Padres on July 28, 2024, for Dylan Lesko, Homer Bush Jr., and J.D. Gonzalez. He's emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball in his time with San Diego.
More Padres: Luis Arraez Makes MLB History, Wins Third Straight Batting Title