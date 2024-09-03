Padres Reliever's Season Ends Because of Forearm Injury
The San Diego Padres announced a handful of transactions on Sunday, including moving right-handed reliever Stephen Kolek to the 60-day injured list.
The right-hander landed on the IL a month ago with forearm tendonitis, and now his move to the 60-day IL effectively ends his regular season.
The rookie had a rough year with a 5.21 ERA over 46.2 innings for San Diego, but his 3.58 FIP and 3.43 SIERA show there’s hope for better results in the future as he looks ahead to 2025.
Kolek's path to the big leagues began when the Padres snagged him from the Seattle Mariners' farm system in the Rule 5 draft last December after he had been traded from the Dodgers to Seattle in a minor deal back in April 2021.
It was a courtesy move. The Dodgers were out of roster spots and Mariners were willing to take him.
Kolek reportedly ended up costing Seattle $1.
The pitcher also broke camp with the big league club and made his major league debut on March 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. Since then, he has gone 3-0 with two holds and one blown save.
“I’m extremely proud of that,” Kolek said about making the big league roster before the season began. “It’s great to look around the locker room and see a lot of talent we have here, and to be a part of it is a special thing. I’m just grateful to be here and excited to get to work … and prove myself.”
After the Padres burned through seven relievers in their first game in South Korea, Kolek was brought in for the eighth inning of a tight game. He gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning but still managed to hand a lead over to Robert Suarez, who has been the closer all season.
“There’s a lot you can get caught up in,” Kolek said. “I’m just trying to stick to the process of doing what I can to prepare every day and take it one day at a time. The rest of it will sort itself out.”
Kolek's role moving into next season isn't a sure thing. He struggled this year and the Padres bolstered their bullpen at the trade deadline. If he doesn't come back better than before, he might be in Triple-A or on another team to start spring training in 2025.