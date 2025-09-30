Padres Reliever Sends Message to Cubs After They Gave Up On Him
The San Diego Padres will begin their best-of-three WIld Card series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and reliever Jeremiah Estrada has a bone to pick with the Padres' opponents.
Estrada made 17 appearances for the Cubs from 2022-23, but didn't perform well enough for the Cubs to justify keeping him on the roster. They designated the right-hander for assignment in 2023, and the Padres picked him up off waivers.
He has been elite for the Padres since his arrival in San Diego, posting a 3.22 ERA across 139 games. He's looking forward to facing his former team with an opportunity to end their season.
“It’s not about eff you guys,” Estrada said ahead of the matchup. “It’s about, ‘This is what you guys missed out on.’”
The Cubs drafted the California native in 2017, and he made his debut in 2022, when he had five appearances and a 3.18 ERA. His ERA more than doubled the season after, though, reaching 6.75 through 12 games.
“Wearing that jersey was amazing,” Estrada recalled. “Being part of that fanbase was amazing. Being part of that organization was amazing. There was just some things … that weren’t going my way.”
Estrada has become a pillar in the Padres bullpen, and appeared in more games than any Padres pitcher this season (77). He had 108 strikeouts through 73 innings, which led all relievers in MLB.
The right-hander has already faced his former team three times this season — twice at home and once on the road — and hasn't allowed a hit while striking out six batters through three innings.
Estrada is far from the only weapon the Padres have in the bullpen. While All-Star Jason Adam is out for the remainder of the season with injury, Mason Miller has hit the ground running in a Padres uniform and has posted a 0.77 ERA with San Diego since his arrival.
Additionally, Robert Suarez has allowed just one run through his last eight appearances, and Adrian Morejon's ERA for the season sat just above 2.00.
The Padres' opening game against the Cubs begins at 12:08 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and Estrada will look to show his former team what they're missing out on throughout the series.
