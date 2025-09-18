Padres Reliever Sets Insane Franchise History
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon made some history on Wednesday against the New York Mets.
Morejon secured his 12th win of the season against the Mets, surpassing the franchise record for most wins by a relief pitcher in a single season.
Before Wednesday, Morejon had been tied for the record along with Rollie Fingers (1980) and Butch Metzger (1976), according to Sammy Levitt of Padres radio.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Joins Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber in Elite Company
The Cuban reliever is having a fantastic season, posting a 2.11 ERA in 70 appearances accumulating a 2.3 WAR. His FIP is only 2.34, and his expected ERA is 2.43, indicating that there is minimal luck playing a role in his success.
His home run per nine-inning rate is 0.27, the lowest of his career, while his walk rate is only 6.1 percent, the second lowest of his career.
He made the All-Star team this season, marking the first such honor of his career and cementing his season as one of the best of his career.
Upon getting his All-Star nod, Morejon reflected on his career path and how he felt about having his play recognized league-wide.
“When I received the news I (would) come here, I felt weird, happy, I feel everything in that moment,” Morejon told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Because I know I have (been around) a long, long time; I have injuries every year. And I feel very happy that last year and this year I’m feeling healthy. That’s one of the biggest goals all my career. And finally, I feel good right now.”
“I was never thinking last season or three years (ago) I’d be an All-Star. This year, the last couple weeks, everybody on the team told me, ‘You are maybe gonna be an All-Star.’
"Every time I say, ‘Oh, I am not thinking about that too much.’ And when I was thinking about it, I don’t feel that’s possible. But that’s possible right now.”
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Thinks Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill Are Best Duo in MLB
The Padres' bullpen is one of the best in baseball, and Morejon is a key arm for the team's staff.
He has been a steady, reliable arm, and if San Diego has success later on in the playoffs, he will need to deliver in the highest of leverage situations.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.