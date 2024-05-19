Padres Reliever Wasn't Sure If He Recorded First Career Save Or Not
On Friday night, 25-year-old Jeremiah Estrada earned his first career save in a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Estrada has pitched at the major league level at points over the past three years, but this year he earned his first save.
Kevin Acee of the Union-Tribune recounted the final moments of Friday night's ninth inning.
"But let’s start here with Estrada because it was pretty cool what he did — earning his first career save without knowing for sure that he did so. After striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning and accepting congratulations from catcher Kyle Higashioka, Estrada leaned in and asked Higashioka a question: Was that a save?' Estrada pretty much knew it was, but he needed confirmation. It had all happened so fast."
The Padres acquired Estrada this past offseason after he was released by the Chicago Cubs. In eight appearances this year, Estrada has a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts and only four walks.
With Robert Suarez cementing himself as the game's best closer, Estrada could be on his way as an elite set-up man. He limits baserunners and has the strikeout numbers to escape jams.