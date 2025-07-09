Padres Relievers Drawing Major Interest as Trade Deadline Nears
The San Diego Padres know that in order to add to their major league roster between now and the July 31 trade deadline, they will need to subtract from somewhere in the organization.
It goes without saying that any team would like to add one or both of the Padres' two most prized minor league prospects, catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leo De Vries. Salas, 19, and De Vries, 18, are consensus Top-50 prospects who could blow up the deadline if the Padres decide to part with either player in a trade.
So far, the Padres' front office has been unwilling to make such a move. And if any players are available this month who are worth blowing up a farm system for, they haven't emerged yet.
Arguably the best player expected to change teams this month is 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. He has a 4-8 record and a 7.01 ERA in 17 starts for the Miami Marlins in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.
There's still time for more teams to fall into the "sellers" camp, but the Padres' greatest need might not change from where it stands today. Their left fielders have combined for 0.4 Wins Above Replacement this season, according to FanGraphs — 28th out of the 30 MLB teams.
With few standout options inside the organization, it's fun to dream on who will assume the position Jurickson Profar filled so capably in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles veteran Cedric Mullins, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez, any of the Chicago White Sox's underachieving outfielders (Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, or Mike Tauchman) — or even Profar himself — could make sense in the right package.
A more intriguing question: Who can the Padres offer to entice another team into making a deal?
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the answer might lie in the bullpen. "Teams continue to ask the Padres about their young relief pitchers — both in the major leagues and minor leagues," Acee wrote Monday. "But the Padres seem more inclined to add to that strength than deal from it."
Acee didn't name names, but the depth behind closer Robert Suarez is enough that it makes sense why teams might be poking around to see who's available.
If a rebuilding club is looking for a young pitcher to potentially plug into its bullpen for the next few years, they could do worse than 21-year-old Bradgley Rodriguez or 22-year-old Tyson Neighbors. The two are the closest relievers to the majors among the Padres' top prospects. Rodriguez made his MLB debut in May, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings before he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
Rodriguez's fastball averaged 97.6 mph in that game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Last year, it touched 101. The right-hander has only walked seven batters in 24 minor league games this year, suggesting his command is ready to match his impressive velocity at the major league level. In fact, Rodriguez's biggest obstacle to being traded might be his ability to help the Padres in the 2025 postseason.
The same cannot be said of Neighbors, a 22-year-old right-hander whom the Padres drafted in the fourth round of last year's amateur draft. He's appeared in 30 professional games since, but already ascended three levels of the minor league ladder.
In eight games since being promoted to Double-A San Antonio, Neighbors is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA, five walks and 15 strikeouts in 12 innings. Like Rodriguez, Neighbors boasts a big fastball that could be ready to play at the major league level.
It's easier to see Padres general manager AJ Preller parting with one of his unproven relievers at the deadline than a big league veteran. At 48-42, they're a game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and fourth in the NL Wild Card standings. Any change to their major league bullpen could leave their place in the postseason even more precarious.
Who the Padres give up in any trade, of course, depends entirely on who they want to acquire. Who their top target is remains to be seen.
