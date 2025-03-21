Padres 'Reluctant' to Trade $14 Million All-Star: Report
The San Diego Padres could still trade three-time batting champion Luis Arraez; however, it appears most other clubs don't view him as highly as the Friars do.
The Athletic's Dennis Lin provided more context into a potential trade involving Arraez.
"No wonder people around the team say [president of baseball operations A.J] Preller is reluctant to entertain the idea of trading Arraez, who isn’t as valued by other teams, anyway," Lin writes.
The Padres have been linked to trade rumors for much of the offseason because of the organization's payroll restrictions entering the 2025 season. Though Arraez has been mentioned in said rumors, there was always the notion that teams did not think as highly of the All-Star.
That narrative is nonexistent in San Diego, as the Padres plan to utilize Arraez as their full-time first baseman and leadoff hitter.
Arraez recorded a .345 on-base percentage in 520 trips to the plate as the Padres’ leadoff hitter last season. He gave the Friars a true leadoff hitter for the first time in almost two decades, which was a testament to his value in San Diego.
“I don't pay attention to that,” Arraez said of trade rumors, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “ ... They can talk about trade, but I'm still here. I've got this beautiful uniform. I feel good here. I'm here to play baseball [and] try to win a World Series.”
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller did not rule out that Arraez could be traded earlier this offseason, but he spoke highly of him.
“Luis knows we value him a ton -- we, obviously, made a big trade for him,” said Preller. “He knows what we think about him. He knows we’d love to have him here. … We’ll see how it plays out.”
A torn ligament in his left thumb hampered Arraez in 2024, but the All-Star is fully recovered.
“How he won a batting title without basically a thumb … was beyond impressive,” manager Mike Shildt said. “To still mentally compete with that kind of physical ailment and compete well and still lead us into the playoffs, very, very impressive. … And now he looks healthy, and watch out.”
Arraez is evidently back to full form as he has shown this spring, hitting .438.
