Padres Reportedly Sign Former Silver Slugger to Minor-League Deal
The San Diego Padres have reportedly signed former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta to a minor-league deal. FanSided's Robert Murray was the one to break the news of the signing on X.
Peralta heads back to the National League West following his signing with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. He opted for free agency and now lands with San Diego.
He spent last season with the Dodgers, hitting .259 with seven home runs and 59 runs batted in. Over the course of his career, Peralta has been known for being a good leader in the clubhouse and he was a key piece to the success that Los Angeles had last season.
Peralta has won a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove before. He won the Slugger Award in 2018 and the Gold Glove Award in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It remains to be seen if he will end up joining the Padres major league roster but they could help the outfielder depth. This could end up being a sneaky signing if he can produce.
More Padres: Padres' Matt Waldron Sets Career High in Impressive Win Over Braves