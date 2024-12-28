Padres Rival Makes Shocking Addition as NL West Keeps Getting Tougher
The National League West is only getting tougher for the San Diego Padres as division rivals make huge signings this winter. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team to make a big splash in free agency by signing starting pitcher Blake Snell. Next, the San Francisco Giants signed star shortstop Willy Adames.
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks became the third team in the NL West to make a blockbuster deal. The Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world by signing Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Very much like the Padres, the Diamondbacks had been quiet most of the offseason.
The Diamondbacks barely missed the playoffs in 2024 after it came down to the wire between Arizona and the Padres for the wild card spot. The Dodgers had claimed the division title after winning the final series against San Diego.
Now, Arizona is gearing up for next season by adding the best pitcher on the market in Burnes. There were reportedly several East teams interested in Burnes such as the Toronto Blue Jays and his former team the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes was reportedly offered a seven-year, $250 million from an AL East team, but he chose to return home to Arizona.
Burnes received a $10 million signing bonus in his Diamondbacks contract, meaning he is guaranteed $70 million the first two years of his deal before he can opt out of the remaining $140 million over the remaining four years.
It is no easy feat being in baseball's best division, but the Padres will have to make corresponding moves if the team hopes to contend in 2025. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller hinted toward something coming soon.
“We definitely have a lot of things that we were able to do and could line up on,” Preller toldKevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. “We’ll see where it all takes us in the next couple weeks. … Even though we haven’t lined up on anything from a trade or free-agent standpoint, it’s been super active. Way further ahead from a knowledge standpoint today than we were when we got here on Sunday.”
The Padres have yet to reveal how the organization will spend less while also acquiring talent, but Preller always finds a way to engineer a solid roster for San Diego.
