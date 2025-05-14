Padres' Robert Suarez Gets Honest About Meltdown vs Angels
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez blew his first save of the season against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up an uncharacteristic number of walks and hits in moments where he has usually been rock solid.
For the first time, Suarez crumbled to close out a win, a rarity for him and the entire Padres pitching staff this season.
“Just had a bad day today,” Suarez said to reporters including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I couldn’t close out the game.”
“The walks pretty much made work of it," he added. "And I just couldn’t close the game out.”
Suarez threw a total of 33 pitches, with 16 strikes and an astounding 17 balls. The first batter he faced hit a single, and then he walked four consecutive batters, allowing two runs to score.
San Diego was ahead by two runs when Suarez jogged out of the bullpen, but he quickly allowed the Angels to tie the game.
After the second run was scored, manager Mike Shildt decided to pull Suarez from the game, but the next pitcher would go on to allow a grand slam, bringing Suarez's total earned runs to five for the night.
The Padres' pitching staff has been fantastic a quarter of the way through the season, with starters delivering quality outings and the bullpen keeping the team in the game by allowing few runs after the starter departs.
On Monday against the Angels, the solid pitching staff unraveled, though Shildt is not discouraged by the game, knowing how well the pitching has been all season long.
“We’ve seen a lot of greatness from Robert Suarez, to the point of borderline actually being spoiled,” Shildt said. “Some days, you’ve got to prove you’re human.”
On the season, Suarez has generated 0.8 WAR and boasts a 3.00 ERA. His fastball averages approximately 98.6 mph, ranking among the hardest pitches in baseball to hit.
An outing like Suarez had is quite normal for closers to undergo every now and then, and it will do little to dissuade Shildt from rolling him out to close another game.
