Padres Rookie Earns Major MLB Award
The strong rookie season continues for Jackson Merrill. The San Diego Padres outfielder has just been named the National League Rookie of the Month for the month of June after his terrific performance.
In June, Merrill slashed .320/.346/.650 with 33 hits, 17 runs, nine home runs, and 20 RBIs. He finished the month strong, with back-to-back three-hit games in the final two games of June. During the month, Merrill led all rookies in hits, home runs, slugging percentage, and batting average, cementing himself as one of the top rookies in the game.
Among other highlights, Merrill's nine home runs tied the Padres' rookie record for most home runs in a month. He hit a couple other milestones, too, hitting his first walk-off home run and first multi-home run game.
Merrill continues to put in a strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year award. He already began the year making history, becoming the fourth player to start in center field before turning 21 since 1969. Now, his numbers are also backing up his case, as well.
Overall on the season, Merrill is slashing .291/.325/.459 with 85 hits, 39 runs, 12 home runs, and 42 RBI. He currently has +350 odds to win the NL ROY award according to DraftKings SportsBook. However, it will be hard to pass the favorite for the award, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and boasts an outstanding 2.06 ERA so far.