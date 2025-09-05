Padres Rotation Depth Takes Massive Hit as Another Pitcher Heads to Injured List
The San Diego Padres are placing left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis, the team announced Friday. The roster move is a massive hit to the Padres rotation amid a tight division race.
It was reported earlier that Ron Marinaccio has a locker in the clubhouse, and it will be the corresponding move for Cortes as the right-hander was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.
Marinaccio has played three MLB games this season, but has not allowed a run with five strikeouts through 4.2 innings pitched in the big leagues this year.
Cortes began his tenure with the Padres on the IL, as he was recovering from a left elbow flexor strain when he was traded to the Friars from the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline. Now, the left-hander will return to the IL with a 5.47 ERA across 26.1 innings of work for San Diego.
The Padres rotation is already missing Michael King, who has been sidelined for a majority of the season with various injuries. He made just one start between his IL stints, allowing two runs across two innings.
King had emerged as the Padres' bonafide ace this season, sporting a 2.59 ERA through his first 10 starts. The right-hander recorded 64 strikeouts through 55.2 innings of work.
Manager Mike Shildt didn't seem very confident in King's capacity to contribute to the rotation upon his return.
“Michael (King) is around the corner, but I don’t know what the depth of Michael looks like, what he’s going to be able to give us. Or when,” Shildt said. “But, like I said, we’ll figure it out. I’m confident of that.”
Beyond the return of King, both Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish have struggled this season. Nick Pivetta has been the most reliable starter in terms of health and production, producing a 2.84 ERA in his first season with the Padres.
The Padres have lost seven of their last nine games, suffering a series sweep against the last place in the AL East Baltimore Orioles. Part of San Diego's struggles can be attributed to the starting rotation, which has the worst ERA in the league since the Padres' series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have also had their own fair share of struggles, but maintain a two-game lead in the NL West.
Pivetta will look to set the tone for the Padres Friday night at Coors Field, with first pitch set at 5:40 p.m. PT.
