Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Major Update on Dylan Cease Trade
Last week, Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Padres were making Dylan Cease available in trade talks with rival teams.
It was a surprising development for a number of reasons, not the least of which was the Padres' place in the standings (currently one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the third Wild Card berth in the National League) and Cease's durability in a league where starting pitchers routinely break down.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Cease leads MLB with 151 starts and 1,035 strikeouts. If he's traded, the Padres would need to replace Cease's innings in the rotation. While not impossible, it's unlikely they would find a substantial upgrade on the trade market without diving deep into their prospect pipeline.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post subsequently identified six teams that have inquired about Cease: the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.
With four days remaining until the trade deadline (3 p.m. PT Thursday), Robert Murray of FanSided.com threw cold water on the possibility of a Cease trade on Monday's episode of The Baseball Insiders.
"I was told a Dylan Cease trade is a longshot," Murray said. "I've also had it refuted — I don't believe it was accurate at all — that he was offered with Ethan Salas for Jarren Duran to Boston, but I got a couple different denials on that. I don't expect a Cease trade. It's possible for sure but at this point I'd call it a longshot."
Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported the Padres proposed a package involving Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect — not shortstop Leo de Vries — for Duran, "which was quickly rejected."
Salas is the No. 2 prospect in the Padres organization behind de Vries, and No. 21 overall according to MLB Pipeline.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported recently that the Padres are "enamored" with Duran, who would immediately fill a hole in left field. However, Murray's report suggests their willingness to part with Cease (a free agent at the end of the season) or Salas (a 19-year-old who's barely played at Double-A this season because of a stress reaction in his back) isn't especially strong.
Would it take Cease or Salas in some combination to pry Duran away from Boston? Can the team find a pitcher who would step into Cease's spot in the starting rotation? The Padres have until Thursday to find out.
