Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Michael King's Free Agency
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the San Diego Padres are expected to make a move to keep Michael King at Petco Park after his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.
"The Padres are hopeful of re-signing one of two star free-agent starters — and word is the one they’ll likely target is Michael King (one scout says he sees similarities to Greg Maddux)," Heyman said.
The right-hander's contract includes a $15 million mutual option for the 2026 season, one which King will likely not exercise. Spotrac currently places King's market value at $17.8 million annually, with a 4-year, $71.2 million contract expected. His current contract is the 78th largest among MLB starting pitchers.
More news: Padres' Michael King Calls Surprise Player 'Heart and Soul' of the Team
"I mean, of course, once you get to free agency, that's what I'll start thinking about," said King. "I've got to focus on winning today... hopefully by the end of it I can have all 30 teams calling me,"
King, who received 2024 All-MLB Second Team honors and placed seventh in the NL Cy Young vote, has been a force on the mound since coming to San Diego in the deal which sent Juan Soto to the Yankees. He became a full time starter for the Padres, and has posted a 2.81 ERA through 224 innings.
King reached 200 strikeouts for the first time in 2024, and also generated an 85.7 mile per hour average exit velocity, which was among the top 1 percent in MLB. His offspeed run value of five in the 2025 season ranks in the 98th percentile, and his overall run value of seven sits in the 91st percentile.
In the 2025 season, King leads qualified Padres pitchers in ERA with 2.32 and WHIP at 0.99. His strikeouts per nine innings also sits in the double digits for the fourth consecutive season. He also leads the team in innings pitched, and pitched his first career shutout against the Colorado Rockies April 13.
More news: Yu Darvish Will Return to Padres When He Wants To, Says Mike Shildt
King's next opportunity to prove his worth to the Friars comes Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners in the last game of a crucial three-game series against the AL West frontrunners.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.