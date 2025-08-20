Padres' Ryan O'Hearn Gets Honest About Limited Starting Opportunities
The San Diego Padres traded a package of six prospects to the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline for outfielder Ramón Laureano and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.
And while Laureano has become an everyday player for the Padres, O’Hearn has been stuck on the bench against left-handed hitters. O’Hearn, who earned the first All-Star selection of his career this season, said he is still figuring out where he fits with San Diego.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Claps Back at Reporter Regarding Ryan O'Hearn Not Starting
“I think there are so many good players on this team,” O’Hearn said to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Every guy on the team is more than capable of impacting the game in a big way. And, you know, I haven’t been here all year. These guys have grinded together all year. So when you come over, it’s like, ‘Hey, how can I fit in and you do what you’re told?’”
“I’m here to help out wherever I’m needed," O'Hearn added. "I consider myself a team guy for sure, and I want to win with this team. And whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do."
O’Hearn will be a free agent at the end of the season. But rather than focusing on building a strong resume to make him a desirable player on the market, he is focusing on helping the team win during the final stretch of the season and into the postseason.
The Orioles are in last place in the AL East and will not be playing in October. Playing with the Padres has given O’Hearn opportunity to get experience with a team that is capable of making a deep postseason run.
“My mindset shifts from worrying more about my numbers and free agency coming up and things like that over the last couple of weeks to when I get here it’s more about, you know, ‘How can I help the team win?’” O’Hearn said. “And that’s such a cliche statement. It’s true, whether it’s a sacrifice, working a walk, pinch-hitting, whatever it may be. I think ultimately that’s good for everybody."
Although his starting opportunities have been limited, O’Hearn said he is enjoying playing on a more competitive team.
More news: Padres Provide Ominous Update on Jackson Merrill Injury
“I would say, yes, it’s more fun playing on a team that’s playing meaningful baseball this late into the season. … You still want to perform and have good numbers and go to free agency and get paid and all that stuff. But I think when you get kind of consumed and lost in the competitive nature of a team trying to win games, trying to win a division, trying to win a World Series, things like that, the numbers aspect is going to work itself out,” O’Hearn said.
The Padres are still figuring out how to utilize their All-Star rental but O’Hearn has shown in his short time with the team he has a lot to offer San Diego.
In 15 games with San Diego, O'Hearn is hitting .231 with two home runs, eight RBIs and an OPS of .776.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.