Padres Secure Second Best Season in Franchise History
With a 5-0 shutout win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, the San Diego Padres earned their 93rd victory of the season of the season. This 93rd victory clinched the Padres will finish the 2024 MLB season with their second-best regular season in franchise history.
The Padres have only had a better regular season record once in their history in 1998, when they won a franchise record 98 games. The Padres are one of seven MLB teams who have never had a 100-win season.
The Padres did not win the National League West division this season, losing it to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, but still put up their second-highest win total overall. The Padres have won the division five times, and last did so in 2006.
“There’s no question this club, regardless of who we put out there is going to compete and play to win the game,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The Padres have achieved unexpected success throughout the season that now sees them returning to the postseason after they were last there in 2022. After trading Juan Soto to the New York Yankees and former manager Bob Melvin leaving for the San Francisco Giants after a disappointing 2023 campaign, the Padres were largely counted out.
The Padres exceeded expectations under Shildt, and have landed the top wildcard spot in the NL thanks to their strong 2024 campaign. The Padres have proven to be a clutch team, often rallying late in games for critical comeback wins. Since the All-Star break, the Padres have been one of the best teams in MLB, with a 43-19 heading into the season finale on Sunday.
San Diego will look to carry that momentum into the postseason when they will get to host the opening playoff series. Now, the Padres will look ahead to try and make this the best season in franchise history — by winning their first World Series.
The Padres are one of five teams who have yet to win the World Series, along with the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. If the Padres can win, it would seal the team's best postseason performance after they already recorded the second-best regular season performance.