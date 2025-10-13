Inside The Padres

Padres Send Message to Mike Shildt After Shocking Retirement Announcement

Noah Camras

Aug 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) runs off the field during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) runs off the field during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have officially announced the news regarding the sudden retirement of manager Mike Shildt.

They sent a message to Shildt via social media:

"Thank you for your many contributions to the Padres organization and the San Diego community, Mike.

"We wish you the very best in your retirement ."

Shildt sent a letter to the San Diego Union-Tribune announcing his retirement Monday morning.

He cited the "grind of the baseball season" taking a "severe toll" on him "mentally, physically and emotionally" as the reason for his decision.

According to Kevin Acee of the Union-Tribune, Shildt informed the team of his plans on Saturday.

The Padres will now immediately begin their search for a new manager — and will have some big shoes to fill.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
