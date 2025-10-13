Padres Send Message to Mike Shildt After Shocking Retirement Announcement
The San Diego Padres have officially announced the news regarding the sudden retirement of manager Mike Shildt.
Read more: Padres’ Mike Shildt Announces Sudden Retirement as Manager
They sent a message to Shildt via social media:
"Thank you for your many contributions to the Padres organization and the San Diego community, Mike.
"We wish you the very best in your retirement ."
Shildt sent a letter to the San Diego Union-Tribune announcing his retirement Monday morning.
Read more: Mike Shildt Reveals Why He's Retiring as Padres Manager
He cited the "grind of the baseball season" taking a "severe toll" on him "mentally, physically and emotionally" as the reason for his decision.
According to Kevin Acee of the Union-Tribune, Shildt informed the team of his plans on Saturday.
The Padres will now immediately begin their search for a new manager — and will have some big shoes to fill.
More news: Padres’ AJ Preller Reacts to Shocking Mike Shildt Retirement
This story will be updated...
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.