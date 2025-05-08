Padres Set to Activate $80 Million All-Star Off Injured List Ahead of Rockies Series
Jake Cronenworth's long road back from a non-displaced right rib fracture is nearing an end.
The veteran infielder hasn't appeared in a game for the Padres since April 8 because of the injury, but appeared in two minor league games with Triple-A El Paso this week, going 1 for 2 with four walks.
Now, Padres manager Mike Shildt anticipates getting Cronenworth back for Friday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
"That's where we're trending, yes," Shildt told reporters in New York, including Sammy Levitt of 97.3-FM.
Cronenworth, 31, is a two-time All-Star at second base (2021-22) for the Padres. In his six major league seasons, all with San Diego, he's hit .247 with a .331 on-base percentage and .412 slugging percentage.
In 12 games before the injury, Cronenworth had a .257/.409/.486 slash line. After primarily manning first base each of the last two seasons, he's shifted back to second base this year.
The injury occurred April 6, when Cronenworth was hit in the ribs with a fastball from Cubs pitcher Ben Brown.
Cronenworth played the next day in Sacramento and even hit a home run against the A's. But he was forced to leave the Padres' next game after two plate appearances.
Despite his initial optimism, the revelation of a non-displaced fracture sidelined Cronenworth for nearly a month.
Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, who signed a minor league contract in spring training, has gotten the majority of playing time at second base in Cronenworth's absence. He's slashing .225/.281/.270 in 28 games — a far cry from his .337/.381/.448 season a year ago with the Mets.
Overall this season Padres second basemen have a .638 OPS, 21st out of the 30 MLB teams.
Tyler Wade, a left-handed hitter, got two starts at second base during the Padres' recent visit to Yankee Stadium and its short right-field porch. Wade could be the odd man out when the Padres return home and Cronenworth returns to the active roster.
Gavin Sheets has established himself as the Padres' best left-handed hitting bench bat, slashing .278/.343/.443 in 33 games to begin his first season in San Diego.
Sheets lacks Wade's speed and defensive versatility, however, setting the stage for an interesting roster shuffle if and when Cronenworth is activated from the 10-day injured list.
The Padres signed Cronenworth to a seven-year, $80 million extension in April 2023.
