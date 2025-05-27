Padres Set to Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
The San Diego Padres are looking to take another game in their series against the Miami Marlins, but are making a major roster move that will affect the series finale.
Southpaw Kyle Hart is being recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Wednesday's game. The move will strategically give Nick Pivetta two additional days of rest as the Padres eye a stretch of 13 consecutive games on Friday, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on the planned move to recall Hart.
“Just taking advantage of the off day to give Nick a little extra time,” Shildt said. “We’re always intentional about it. We’ve had a really good schedule taking place this year relative to off days and been able to keep our starting pitchers pretty fresh, and we continue to look to be intentional about what that looks like.”
After the series in Miami wraps up on Wednesday, the Padres will welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town Friday, followed by trips to the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, before heading back home to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As previously noted by Sanders, there will be no off days during this stretch.
Hart had a rough start to 2025 with a 6.00 ERA over 21 innings after edging out a spot in the rotation, but has been in Triple-A since the end of April.
During four Triple-A starts, Hart has an ERA of 2.29 over 19.2 innings pitched. Although he is allowing less runs, he has thrown 16 strikeouts to 15 walks during this time.
Hart first arrived in San Diego this offseason after tossing a 2.69 ERA with a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio in Korea Baseball Organization last year. His performance was enough to earn the Choi Dong-won Award, the Cy Young award-equivalent in Korea.
His assistance gives Pivetta some much needed rest amid his fantastic year.
Pivetta is another newcomer to San Diego, signing just a day before Hart this offseason, and is tossing a 2.72 ERA with 63 strikeouts to just 18 walks across 56.1 innings pitched. The upcoming stretch will test this Padres team, but the organization is taking the necessary precautions before the grind.
For more Padres news, rumors, and updates, head over to Padres on SI.