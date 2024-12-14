Padres Shockingly Discussing Potential Dylan Cease Trade: Report
There is much to be done for the San Diego Padres this offseason. One issue the organization needs to address before the start of the season is cutting payroll.
While it may not seem like the best option, the Padres are listening to clubs that are inquiring about some of their star players. One of the stars that has garnered interest from several teams is starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
Cease, who turns 29 later this month, is projected to make between $13 million and $14 million in 2025. Next season is the final year that Cease is under team control.
At the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, discussions for the starting pitcher ranged from "trying to unload Cease" to the Padres being "open to" trading the right-hander," according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. However, there has been no confirmation that a deal will transpire or that the Padres are close to trading Cease.
The high price of pitchers on the market this winter makes Cease an attractive option for many clubs, and thus, the right-hander has emerged as a potential trade candidate. Although the starting rotation would take a hit by trading Cease, the Padres would have the opportunity to address other needs in the outfield, prospects, or the lineup, while cutting payroll.
"It's that time of year where you're always going to get incoming phone calls when you have good players," Preller said this week. "This year's been active on that front. But I think that just speaks to when you have good players that people want to talk about."
The Padres hope to maintain their payroll level from 2024 to 2025, but that can't happen unless San Diego sheds some of its payroll. Parting ways with Cease is certainly an option for the Padres. Cease made at least 32 starts in each of the last four seasons, with a 3.47 ERA across 33 starts in 2024.
The Padres are also faced with potential massive raises for Jurickson Profar and Luis Arraez, both of whom have been speculated to leave San Diego in free agency this winter and next. The team hasn't made much noise thus far, but there are several decisions to be made before spring training begins.
