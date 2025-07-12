Padres Shockingly Option Starting Pitcher, Recall Alek Jacob From Triple-A
The San Diego Padres have optioned right-hander Ryan Bergert and in a corresponding move, recalled right-hander Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso.
The move comes at a time when the Padres need bullpen depth after their top relievers have been utilized for two days in a row, and especially with the impending All-Star Break, it can give more flexibility to the starting rotation.
Bergert has made 10 appearances for the Friars this season, totaling a 2.84 ERA. His last six outings have all been starts, throwing 28 strikeouts to 14 walks in this time.
Jacob has struggled during his 22 major league outings this season with an ERA of 6.94 across 23.1 innings pitched. Over in Triple-A, things aren't much better as he allowed nine earned runs in 10.1 innings of work.
The high average doesn't tell the full story, however, as his ERA before his last two outings was a much more manageable 3.43 mark as the right-hander looks to redeem himself from a pair of frustrating late-May appearances.
Bergert may also benefit from a trip back to El Paso as the 25-year-old has both his age and the time off for the Midsummer Classic on his side.
During the last major chunk of big league outings that Bergert received upon his promotion, manager Mike Shildt spoke highly of his pitcher, noting the complexities that come with such a different level of competition compared to the minors.
“Bergert’s done a good job against the better hitters. Your margin for error … even if you make a great pitch against guys who are on trajectories to be All-Stars and for the Hall of Fame … it’s more important that you get it where you need it to go to and let the defense work behind you.”
Bergert will look to work his way back to the pros as Jacob will hope to get his ERA back down and assist a bullpen in need.
