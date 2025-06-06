Padres Should Go All In For $107 Million All-Star Outfielder on Trade Block
The Pittsburgh Pirates are refusing any and all trades for All-Star right -hander Paul Skenes despite rumors of him moving floating around, but are open to holding talks about any of their other players except slugger Oneil Cruz.
The Padres could look at several options from the team glued to the bottom of the National League Central, however the most attractive possibility for the Friars is outfielder Bryan Reynolds, whose name is likely to be on the trade block.
Reynolds, a two-time All-Star, is serving the third year of his eight-year, $107 million contract, and is having a disappointing season at the plate. The 30-year-old is batting .232 with an OPS of .672, and is on track to hit less than 20 home runs in a full season for the first time since his rookie campaign.
Last year, Reynolds showed his elite offensive abilities as he made his second All-Star appearance, posting a .275/.344/.447 slash line with 24 home runs and 88 runs batted in, both of which were just short of career highs. He had the fifth most hits in the National League with 171, and his average and on-base percentage both placed top 20.
The outfielder has spent his entire MLB career with the Pirates, and has featured in left field for a large majority of his time with the club despite exclusively playing right field during 2025. The Padres have a glaring hole in left field, and will likely pursue any options to fill out their lineup.
Gavin Sheets has filled in for the Jason Heyward — who is on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain — in left, but the Padres don't see him as a permanent solution. Padres left fielders have the third lowest wRC+ in MLB this season.
The Padres fell to two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings after their loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, and will hope to address their needs as soon as possible to remain in the race for the division title. The Giants have crept up on the Padres, and now sit just one game back of San Diego.
