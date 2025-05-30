Padres Should Trade For $49.5 Million Outfielder in Blockbuster Deal With Struggling AL Squad
You can feel the inter-workings of AJ Preller's brain constantly moving like the innards of an elaborate Swiss watch.
The architect of San Diego's current roster is no stranger to making big moves. The Padres have been established as one of the best teams in the National League over the last handful of seasons. This year is no different with the Friars trying to chase down the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a loaded NL West.
The outfield has been a bit of a problematic area for San Diego from a production standpoint. Adding another playable bat to join Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Sheets, and Jackson Merrill would go a long way in adding length to the lineup.
Another bat would also give the Padres some real flexibility, as manager Mike Shildt could move around pieces to give guys a day off while utilizing the DH spot.
Tyler O'Neill of the Baltimore Orioles is a guy that could end up being a major difference-maker. The talent has never been a question with him. O'Neill is a very good athlete with an elite arm and some light-tower power to boot. Injuries have hindered his career trajectory, and we're seeing that again this year rearing its ugly head.
O'Neill is currently making his way back from a shoulder issue he suffered in mid-May. At the time of the injury, the 29-year-old was hitting .188 with two homers and 10 runs batted in.
Baltimore inked him to a three-year deal in the offseason worth $49.5 million. The wrinkle here is that O'Neill has an opt-out after this year should he choose to exercise it. The Orioles are having a dreadful start to the year and for all intents and purposes are likely out of the playoff race already.
O'Neill is a guy who has a Gold Glove on his resume, and two 30-homer years (including last year when he clubbed 31 homers in Boston). When healthy, he's a very good piece.
San Diego could bet on O'Neill returning to form, and he would be a great fit with the Padres considering the energy with which he plays. If he comes over via trade and puts up huge numbers, he'll likely reenter the market with San Diego not having to be on the hook for substantial money.
If he doesn't, he'd theoretically opt-in with the Padres and have only two years left on his deal where San Diego would get him on a short commitment within his playing prime.
If Preller is willing to bet on the talent in a package that probably wouldn't cost all that much, O'Neill would be a guy worth looking into.
