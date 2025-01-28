Padres Sign All-Star Catcher in First Major League Signing of Offseason: Report
The San Diego Padres have made their first major league signing of the offseason.
On Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes reported that All-Star catcher Elias Diaz was in agreement on a one-year, $3.5 million deal to return to the Padres.
The deal includes a mutual option for 2026 and is pending a physical.
San Diego has had a slow offseason, but this is certainly a good sign and leading them to the right direction.
After losing Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, and Kyle Higashioka this offseason, there were some clear holes for the Friars to fill.
With a few different factors such as an ownership dispute, a need to balance the budget, and constant trade rumors with their rostered players, San Diego hasn’t exactly been a hot spot for free agency.
Until securing a deal with Diaz, which is pending a physical, there have been zero major league signings for the Padres this offseason.
Diaz will likely fill the Higashioka-sized hole on the roster and already has a 12-game headstart doing so.
After being cut by the Colorado Rockies last season, he signed a minor league deal with the Friars and ended the 2024 season in a Padres uniform.
The 2023 All-Star selection’s 12 games behind home plate in San Diego were nothing to write home about, but he fills a much-needed hole for the team. He also signals to the baseball world that the Padres can and will sign free agents, no matter how close it is to being time for spring training.
In his All-Star 2023 season, Diaz made 141 appearances for the Rockies and hit .267/.316./409 with an OPS of .725. He added 14 home runs and 72 RBIs in addition to 130 hits that season.
The Padres are a talented bunch and are still, at their core, a 93-win ball club that came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions last year.
There is no shortage of interest around the team as they set their third consecutive attendance record in 2024 with 3.3 million fans attending home games at Petco Park.
President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller not only made a budget-friendly move in adding Diaz, but brought in a familiar face who will instantly make an impact on the team.
At 34 years old, Diaz will look to shine and go back to his All-Star ways from 2023, likely in a backup role to Luis Campusano.