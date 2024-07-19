Inside The Padres

Padres Sign Eighth-Round Draft Pick for $10,000

Maren Angus-Coombs

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Days after Nick Wissman made Dayton history as the highest draft selection in the history of the Flyers baseball program, he agreed to sign with the San Diego Padres for $10,000.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America was the first to report the agreement, which is below the average slot value of $216,200 for the 240th pick.

Wissman, who was selected in the eighth round, was named the 2024 Atlantic-10 Pitcher of the Year becoming the first pitcher from the program to earn the honors.

He was also the first Dayton baseball player to be named to multiple All-American teams.

Wissman led the Flyers with an 11-1 record, seven saves, a 2.92 ERA, and 64 strikeouts to just 11 walks. He was also named to the A-10 All-Academic Team and was the recipient of the RUDY Award, the most prestigious UD athletic award which goes to the people who “most epitomize what it means to be a Flyer.”

The Dayton native is the 12th Dayton pitcher to hear his name called in program history and is the second to call San Diego home, joining 13-year MLB veteran Craig Stammen, who pitched for San Diego from 2017-22.

Before enrolling at his hometown university, Wissman attended Chaminade Julienne High School where he was a four-year letter winner under head coach Mike Barhorst. He earned All-Conference and All-State honors and was the Ohio State Tournament MVP in 2018 and 2019.

Maren Angus-Coombs

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

