Padres Sign Eighth-Round Draft Pick for $10,000

All-American ✅

Program's first A-10 Pitcher of the Year ✅✅

Highest-ever MLB Draft pick ✅✅✅



Dayton's own Nick Wissman continues to make history, being taken by the @Padres in the eighth round!



Congratulations @koreas_finest!!#FlyBoys // #GoFlyers // #ProFlyers pic.twitter.com/0PyW0TmFd7