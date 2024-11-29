Padres Sign Former Top MLB Prospect Looking to Resurrect Career
The San Diego Padres signed Oscar González to a minor league contract earlier this week, per the MLB.com transactions log. The signing marks one of the Padres' first this offseason, and San Diego has assigned González to Triple-A El Paso to start his tenure with the team.
The promising outfield prospect has yet to find a consistent spot in the major leagues. González signed with Cleveland as an international free agent back in 2014, and came up to the minor leagues in 2016. González became the Arizona League MVP in his first season there, and ascended through the minor leagues, reaching Triple-A in 2021.
González was promoted to the major leagues for the first time in 2022, making his MLB debut that May. He would go on to appear in 91 games for the Guardians that season, and he slashed .296/.327/.461 with 107 hits, 39 runs, 11 home runs, and 43 RBIs.
That first season success would not carry over to the 2023 season for González, who slashed .214/.239/.312 with 37 hits, 15 runs, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. His wins above replacement dropped to -1.4, and he had a significant slump in his second major league season.
After the 2023 season ended, the New York Yankees claimed González off of waivers, but he was later sent down to the minor leagues, where he would spend the entire 2024 season. González missed time at the beginning of the season because of an orbital fracture, and returned to play in 78 games in Triple-A. He slashed .294/.333/.469 with 84 hits, 51 runs, eight home runs, and 43 RBIs over those 78 games, rebounding well in his time away from the major leagues.
The Padres currently have two outfielders in Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. with Jurickson Profar a free agent. Depending on if the Padres re-sign Profar or bring in another outfielder, González could potentially win playing time in the outfield this offseason.
At just 26 years old and coming off a strong minor league campaign, González still carries plenty of potential and could be a major addition for the Padres if he lives up to that promise.