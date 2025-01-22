Padres Sign Former Top Prospect Utility Man in Free Agency
Utility infielder Niko Goodrum has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, as per his MLB.com profile.
It’s unclear whether the deal includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Goodrum’s 2024 season ended with the Los Angeles Angels. His time in the American League West was brief, making just four appearances, where he went hitless in 13 at-bats but scored a run, walked twice, struck out four times, and stole one base.
Goodrum, 33, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2017. While playing in the Twin Cities, Goodrum was considered the organization's 20th-ranked prospect.
However, after being removed from the Twins' 40-man roster, he signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers, which turned out to be a great move for Detroit.
From 2018-21, Goodrum became a fan favorite and a reliable utility player, slashing .232/.306/.401 (90 wRC+) over 376 games and posting 6.3 fWAR. He showcased his versatility, playing all three outfield positions as well as first base, second base, third base, and shortstop.
However, Goodrum’s production dipped in his final years with Detroit, hitting just .203/.282/.350 over 504 plate appearances, which led to the Tigers removing him from their 40-man roster during the 2021-22 offseason.
As a free agent, Goodrum struggled to find consistent MLB opportunities.
In 2022, he joined the Astros organization but was limited to 35 games due to injuries. In 2023, he performed well in Triple-A Worcester for the Red Sox and earned a spot in South Korea’s KBO league, where he hit .295/.373/.387 over 50 games with the Lotte Giants.
In 2024, Goodrum moved between the Rays, Angels, and Pirates on waivers before clearing and signing a minor league deal with the Orioles. His time in the majors was rough, slashing just .103/.188/.103 in 33 plate appearances, but he fared better in Triple-A, posting a .284/.375/.460 line across 243 plate appearances with the affiliates of the Rays, Angels, and Orioles.
The Padres haven’t made many moves this offseason to improve their roster depth, so adding Goodrum makes sense. San Diego could use an infielder who can play multiple positions and an outfielder, with left field still open.