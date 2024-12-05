Padres Sign Switch-Hitting Outfielder in Under the Radar Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres have signed switch-hitting outfielder Yonathan Perlaza to a minor league deal.
Perlaza confirmed the signing on his Instagram stories.
The former Cubs outfield prospect is set to join the San Diego Padres on a minor league deal, which includes an invite to major league spring training. This move comes after Perlaza spent a year in South Korea playing for the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO.
Perlaza, 26, recently wrapped up a strong season with Hanwha in the KBO, where he posted a .275/.364/.486 slash line over 122 games. His 2023 campaign included 24 home runs, 70 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.
Before heading overseas, Perlaza showcased his power in the Cubs' minor league system, hitting 23 home runs in back-to-back seasons. In 2022, he logged a .922 OPS at Triple-A, while his 2021 performance at Double-A resulted in an .850 OPS.
Despite his success in the minors, Perlaza was released after the 2023 season without making his big league debut.
Signed out of Venezuela in 2015 for $1.3 million, Perlaza initially began his career as an infielder. However, he transitioned to the outfield full-time ahead of the 2021 season as his frame developed. Around the same period, Perlaza’s power began to emerge. He hit a career-high 15 home runs in 99 games at High-A in 2021, and followed that with 23 home runs in back-to-back seasons at Double-A and Triple-A.
The Padres have yet to re-sign switch-hitting left fielder Jurickson Profar which explains why San Diego made a move to sign the minor leaguer. He somewhat resembles Profar and the team needs an outfielder.
Though Perlaza has been productive as a switch-hitter, questions remain about his ability to handle high-quality breaking pitches. His performance in the KBO didn't entirely dispel those concerns, as he managed just a .660 OPS against breaking balls.
The team's approach to filling the position might continue to take shape during next week's winter meetings. Internal options on the 40-man roster include Tirso Ornelas and speedy outfielder Brandon Lockridge.
Additionally, the team recently added Oscar Gonzalez from the Yankees' system. The 26-year-old outfielder delivered a solid .294/.333/.469 slash line with eight home runs and seven stolen bases over 78 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
For the Padres, Perlaza offers valuable depth at a time when the team still has outfield holes to address, both in the starting lineup and on the bench.
