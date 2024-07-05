Padres Sign World Series Winning Reliever, Former San Diego Pitcher
The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log.
Edwards, 32, last appeared in Major League Baseball with the Washington Nationals in 2023. In 32 appearances last year, he had a 3.69 ERA across 31.2 innings.
Edwards was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 48th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Chicao Cubs in 2013, and debuted with them in 2015. Edwards was with the Cubs until midway through the 2019 season, and was a part of their 2016 World Series winning team. Then, at the 2019 deadline, he was traded from the Cubs to the Padres.
Edwards struggled mightily with the Padres, allowing six earned runs in 1.2 innings for a 32.40 ERA.
Edwards then signed with the Seattle Mariners, and bounced around the league with the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Nationals.
Edwards signed a minor league deal with the Cubs this past offseason and was dominant in the minor leagues, sporting a 1.85 ERA across 20 appearances.
Edwards has a career 3.54 ERA across 295 relief appearances. He'll look to make an impact on a Padres' bullpen that ranks 15th in Major League Baseball with a 3.83 combined ERA.