Padres Signing Nick Pivetta to $55 Million in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The San Diego Padres are signing the best remaining free agent starting pitcher.
On Wednesday, the Padres agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal has a pair of opt-outs, and is pending a physical.
Passan says the contract has opt-outs after the second and third years of the deal. It will pay him a $3 million signing bonus and just a $1 million salary in 2025. Then, he'll have a $19 million salary in 2026, a $14 million salary in 2027, and a $18 million salary in 2028.
As the Padres try to limit their payroll in 2025, this is a very backloaded deal.
Pivetta, 31, was by far the best remaining starting pitching on the free agent market, and fills a major need for the Padres. San Diego currently had just three viable starting pitchers on the roster in Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish, and were going to piece together a rotation after that.
Now, the Padres have four great options in the rotation, and Pivetta is a very solid No. 4 starter as he's coming off a 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox in which he had a 4.14 ERA with 172 strikeouts over 145.2 innings pitched.
This story will be updated...