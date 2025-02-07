Padres Signing Veteran Outfielder, First Baseman in Free Agency: Reports
The San Diego Padres have signed free agent Connor Joe, but the terms of the deal are unknown at this time, per MLB insider Dennis Lin. The first baseman/outfielder was non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates in November.
Joe's experience playing multiple positions around the diamond, gives the Padres flexibility to move him where the team needs him. He also provides a nice option against left-handed pitching. Against lefties, Joe has a .254 batting average.
Joe has played 100-plus games in left field during his career, so he will likely get considerable playing time there with San Diego.
Joe was one of the Pirates' main platoon options at first base and in the corner outfield spots the past two seasons. He appeared in 123 games in 2024.
Joe started the 2024 campaign on a roll, but went cold for the second half of the season and finished with a .228/.320/.368 slash line with nine home runs and 36 RBIs this past season.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller had hinted toward the Padres signing players in the coming weeks.
“Gotta add a bat or two, gotta add an arm or two," Preller said at the team's Fan Fest.
Preller said the Padres would be entering the 2025 season with a championship roster, so there are likely more signings following Joe's deal with San Diego. Although the Padres have been rather silent the majority of the offseason, fans should expect multiple moves from San Diego's front office ahead of Opening Day.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”