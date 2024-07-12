Padres Slip in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
Only a few days remain before the 2024 Major League Baseball season hits the All-Star Break. One team has proven to be baseball's best.
It's not the San Diego Padres.
In Thursday's set of Newsweek's MLB Power Rankings, the Padres fell one spot to No. 13 after going 3-4 against the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Seattle Mariners. The Philadelphia Phillies, owners of MLB's best record at 61-32, remain locked in at number 1.
The Padres are 7.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West and are half a game ahead of the New York Mets for the third Wild Card spot.
San Diego has the offense and the defense to make a deep postseason run, but their standing is hampered by injuries to their starting rotation. If general manager A.J. Preller is looking to add one player at the deadline, it will be a starting pitcher.
“You stay out of a hurricane’s way, right?” manager Mike recently told MLB.com. “A.J. is a force of nature, and this is his time of year. Draft, Trade Deadline — this is where he really shines. … I love the club we have. But if A.J. decides to make a move with the club, then clearly we’ll support it.”
With five healthy starters, the Padres could find themselves inside the top 10 of Newsweek's MLB Power Rankings by August.