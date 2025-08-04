Padres Slugger Reacts to Losing Everyday Role to Trade Deadline Acquisitions
The San Diego Padres made several major moves at the MLB trade deadline, including adding three different positional players to the roster.
The additions will challenge some of the current players on the roster to step up or lose their everyday position.
Designated hitter Gavin Sheets is one of those who will lose his guaranteed, everyday role.
Sheets signed a minor league deal with the Padres over the winter, and his impressive hitting during Spring Training allowed him to make the Opening Day roster.
Since then, he has become a staple in the middle of the order, especially as a slugger who gives the lineup additional pop.
At the deadline, San Diego traded for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano, two established hitters to help out in the infield, outfield, or even the DH spot.
Their arrival means Sheets joins a platoon at the bottom of the order rather than a penciled-in everyday starter.
While there is added pressure and competition, the slugger appears to be relishing the roster getting stronger.
“Obviously, things will change a little bit, but the way I’m gonna go about my business will be the exact same,” Sheets told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“… Winning baseball is the most fun baseball. So whatever it is, whatever that given role is each day, it’s go out and help win a baseball game. It’s the best brand of baseball, and that’s the baseball we’re gonna play now.
“Everybody in here knows that everybody’s roles change a little bit, whether it’s bullpen arms or hitters. But the goal is exactly the same, if not even more pronounced now — it’s to win a World Series, and it’s fun baseball.”
He is hitting .249/.312/.423 with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs and 0.8 WAR. He has been solid for the Padres, much more than what was expected when he signed the minor league deal.
His resurgence is a testament to his hard work and good scouting from the front office. If he wants to play a key role in the playoffs, Sheets will need to continue earning his spot.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.