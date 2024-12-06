Padres Star Free Agent Linked to NL Rival in Potential Steal
While every team would love to have Juan Soto, it just isn't possible.
According to several reports, the only five teams who submitted major offers for the superstar outfielder are the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.
Because of this, the Philadelphia Phillies could turn to free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported that the Phillies still hope to meet with Soto. But, if they don't, then they should consider adding more contact-oriented pieces to their lineup.
Philadelphia has proven to be too reliant on the home run and need to find balance somehow.
"If third baseman Alec Bohm is traded, there's going to be plenty of discussion about signing Alex Bregman or Willy Adames. Bregman would certainly add a right-handed bat who doesn't strike out a ton, although it will likely take a megadeal to land him," according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ha-Seong Kim is an interesting pivot at third base," Kelly added. "He may not be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from shoulder surgery, but Kim makes contact, steals bases and is a great defender at three different spots in the infield."
Despite his injury and inability to compete early in 2025, Kim has reportedly been generating lots of buzz.
Kim’s primary strength lies in his defensive versatility and skill. Throughout his career, he has consistently proven to be an above-average infielder, excelling in multiple positions when healthy. While concerns might arise about his arm strength following significant shoulder surgery, his pre-surgery performance showed he was more than capable of handling roles on the left side of the infield, where a strong arm is essential.
At the plate, Kim brings a balanced offensive profile that offsets his lack of standout power. He’s a league-average hitter, relying on strong contact skills and an excellent eye for the strike zone to remain effective. His ability to draw walks complements his overall approach, helping him stay productive despite his moderate slugging numbers.
During his best year, Kim showcased his well-rounded skill set, hitting .233/.330/.370. He added 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases to his stat line, demonstrating his value as a consistent contributor.
While not a star in the batter’s box, his combination of defensive reliability and steady offense makes him an appealing option for teams looking for an infielder with a diverse skill set.
Oh, and he won a Gold Glove playing second base in 2023.