Padres Star Leaves Game With Injury, Ruled Day-to-Day
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado left the Padres' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday with an injury.
In the top of the fourth inning, Machado ran down the first-base line to avoid a potential double play, then limped off the field. He was escorted by a team trainer and replaced by pinch runner Donovan Solano.
After the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Machado was day-to-day with a mild strain of his upper hip flexor.
Machado began the season slow as he attempted to work back into regular action following offseason elbow surgery. However, he had begun to get untracked recently. The veteran entered play Wednesday riding a 13-game on-base streak during which he batted .356.
Machado, 31, is hitting .251 overall with six homers and 32 RBIs in 59 games for the Padres.
The Padres (32-33) lost to the Angels, 3-2, suffering their first loss in a series sweep of three or more games in Anaheim since 2009.