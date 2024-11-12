Padres Star Officially Up for Major End of Season Award
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill has been named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Merrill, along with Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio and Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes, were announced as the finalists live on MLB Network Monday night.
Merrill, who was previously named the NL's top rookie by the Major League Baseball Players Association, has now earned a spot as a finalist for the prestigious BBWAA NL Rookie of the Year award. This award is significant not only for Merrill’s career but also for the Padres, as winning would grant them a Prospect Promotion Incentive selection after the first round of the 2025 draft.
In his rookie season, Merrill quickly established himself as a key contributor to the Padres’ lineup. The 21-year-old center fielder finished the season with an impressive .292 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage. His power and consistency at the plate were on full display, as he launched 24 home runs, drove in 90 RBIs, and swiped 16 bases.
Among Merrill's standout accomplishments were his late-game heroics. He hit five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later, a feat that made him the youngest player to do so since at least 1961. What makes it even more remarkable is that Merrill became the first rookie in MLB history to achieve this feat, showcasing his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.
Merrill’s impressive rookie campaign has already set a high bar for future expectations, and the official recognition as NL Rookie of the Year would further solidify his place as a rising star in the league.
Earlier in the night, manager Mike Shildt was named a finalst for the NL Manager of the Year.
Milwaukee' s Pat Murphy and New York's Carlos Mendoza are up against Shildt.
Under the leadership of Shildt, the Padres finished the 2024 season with 93 wins, marking the second-best record in the franchise’s history. Shildt took over as manager after the team’s disappointing performance in the previous season, despite being the highest-paid roster in franchise history. The Padres had underperformed, and a change in leadership was necessary.
The impact of Shildt’s efforts was evident as the Padres fought hard for an NL West title, staying in contention until the final week of the regular season. Their strong finish earned them a spot in the postseason, where they pushed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the NL Division Series.
The MLB Rookie of the Year awards will be announced on Nov. 18, followed by the Manager of the Year awards on Nov. 19. Both events will be broadcast on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PT.