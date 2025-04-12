Padres Star Pitcher Predicted to Earn Massive Pay Day Next Year
The San Diego Padres had three solid pitchers in the rotation to name as their Opening Day starter, but it was right-hander Michael King who got the nod.
In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He threw 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. He made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
ESPN insider Jesse Rogers predicts King will replicate another strong performance this season, earning a considerable payday next offseason. Based on Spotrac estimates, the right-hander is projected to earn a four-year, $71 million contract.
"After getting the Opening Day nod, King will pick up where he left off last year. He'll throw 190 to 200 innings and get that big payday," Rogers writes.
King currently has a 4.05 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 13.1 innings pitched. His Opening Day start was less than ideal as the performance featured four walks, two wild pitches, and three runs on four hits in 2.2 innings.
After having a conversation with pitching coach Ruben Niebla, the right-hander's last two starts have shown much improvement.
“That was the first conversation I had the next day,” King said. “We talked about the bullpen coming up, what we wanted to work on. … It was basically just my torso positioning and once I corrected my torso positioning, I felt like my mechanics felt a lot better and cleaner and more in control.”
The Padres currently lead the NL West, and as the season progresses, it appears King is settling into his role as San Diego's ace.
King currently is 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA across three starts. He'll be eligible for free agency at the end of this season.
