Padres Star Predicted to Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease has not had an ideal start to the 2025 season, but he's still projected to land a considerable contract this offseason.
MLB insider Jeff Passan believes the 29-year-old will land a five-year contract in free agency over $100 million.
"Cease has long been considered the gem of a strong crop of starters scheduled to hit free agency after this season, and it's easy to see why," Passan writes. "His slider is a weapon. His fastball sits at 97 mph. The stuff is nasty. But he never has been able to avoid walks, and that will scare away some suitors. Cease is much better than the 5.61 ERA he currently sports (a 3.34 FIP portends better results) and he should get a five-plus-year deal, but $200 million-plus is probably out of reach because of the free passes."
Cease has since lowered his ERA to 4.91 with 48 strikeouts and a 1.413 WHIP. The right-hander was linked to several trade rumors this winter as it was widely known the Padres had payroll restrictions heading into the new year.
Nevertheless, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller made it clear Cease would remain with the Padres after the team signed Nick Pivetta. There's always a chance the right-hander could be traded at the deadline, but the Padres have their best chance of making a deep playoff run with their rotation intact.
The uncertainty of Cease's future with the team has not affected his bond with fellow San Diego starters.
“Baseball’s hard. It’s good to have guys that hold you accountable and guys that you learn from. It’s good to have that support system,” Cease said to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.
