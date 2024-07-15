Padres Star to Get MRI During All-Star Break
Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is scheduled to get an MRI during the All-Star Break, which will assess how his leg has healed so far and help formulate a timeline to start working out, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The San Diego Padres placed Tatis on the injured list on June 24 due to a stress reaction in his right femur. He had been playing through pain throughout the season, but is now pain-free after taking time to rest once he went on the IL.
The injury will keep Tatis from playing in the All-Star game Tuesday. He was voted the National League starter ahead of his first All-Star Game appearance in 2021, and was voted a starter again this year. (Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández will take his spot.) He will likely be out for the Padres until at least August.
Tatis has been part of a special Padres outfield this season in which all three members made the MLB All-Star team after Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill were both also named to the team. Along with Tatis, teammate Luis Arráez will also be unable to play in the All-Star Game because of a jammed left thumb.
Prior to the injury, Tatis was slashing .279/.354/.468 with 86 hits, 50 runs, 14 home runs, and 36 RBIs through the 2024 season. He was off to a strong June before he was placed on the IL, slashing .365/.427/.635 with five home runs and seven RBIs.