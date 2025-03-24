Padres Starter Reacts to Final Cactus League Outing, Remains in Competition for Rotation Spot
The San Diego Padres have had so much uncertainty this offseason.
When it comes to who will headline the pitching rotation to start the season, things are not getting any clearer. Southpaw and Korea Baseball Organization's reigning Cy Young equivalent winner Kyle Hart, however, is hoping that he can clarify some things despite a six run outing in his Cactus League finale.
When the concept of this still being a positive outing was brought up by The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, Hart had to laugh.
“You don’t say that a lot,” Hart said. “But I think in spring training, we’re all hyper-focused on what we’re working on. And for me, I’m gonna feel good about executing the way I did.”
Those 4.2 innings saw five hits, four strikeouts and no walks, although Hart hit a batter with an errant pitch.
“I would have loved to completed that fifth inning there,” Hart said. “But probably threw five innings’ worth of pitches. So I’m happy about that.”
Although the spring outing wasn't perfect for Hart, he is coming off of an unreal season in Korea.
A 13-3 record to go with his 2.69 ERA featured 182 strikeouts to just 38 walks. His 157 innings were the most for Hart in any season of baseball between college, the minors, and a brief stint in MLB.
Hart is not a stranger to this giant decision that the team has to make. Michael King has secured a spot as the Opening Day starter with Dylan Cease to follow, but the southpaw spoke on the talent that lies just outside the rotational locks.
“I do not envy the decision-makers,” Hart said. “We have a lot of great players, a lot of good pitchers. We’re all going to kind of sit and wait, the guys that are on the fringe. We’re going to sit and wait and see what decisions are made and we’re all going to make the best of them. … I feel good about the work. I know the line in the box, it is what it is, but I feel good about where I’m at and hopefully we’ll hear in the next couple days where we’re headed.”
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.