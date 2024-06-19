Padres Starter Wants a Full Load in His First Season in San Diego
San Diego Padres starter Michael King is embracing his first full season as a starting pitcher in his first season with the Padres. Prior to joining the Padres last December, King primarily served as a relief pitcher for the New York Yankees. Now, he's looking to get his first full season's worth of production in as as tarter.
“I’m hoping I get a full go and get 32 starts and my 180 innings,” King said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
King noted that while different pitchers have their preferences, he does prefer working as a starter rather than a reliever.
“I always felt healthier as a starter,” King said, via Acee. “Obviously, the innings can get way up there. But as a reliever you’ve got to be ready every day. It’s taxing on your body in different ways. I’ve talked to teammates that have said, ‘No chance. Throwing 100 pitches in one outing is way harder than throwing 20 in back-to-back-to-back.’ So I think it’s kind of different per person (in terms of) how it affects your body. Of course, I’m really sore on day one or day two, but I know that I have a full four — sometimes five — days to recover. So my body has been feeling great.”
The Padres are fortunate that King has worked out as a starter. He has been one of the most consistent starters all season long, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.58 ERA and striking out batters 95 times. His 95 strikeouts are tied for 11th in MLB. With the injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, as well as the inconsistency from some of their other pitchers, King has played a crucial role for the team this season.