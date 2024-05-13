Padres Starters Create History More Than 100 Years in the Making
The San Diego Padres enter the new week coming off an impressive series win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, taking two of three games at home. For the most part, the Padres pitching staff shut down the dominant Los Angeles offense and they created some history with the performances.
Including the outing from right-hander Dylan Cease against the Chicago Cubs on May 8 and the Padres' starters this past weekend, the team became the first squad since 1893 to have four straight starts of at least five innings while allowing two or fewer hits. Cease started it for San Diego, Micheal King did his part on May 10, Matt Waldron on May 11, and Yu Darvish on May 12.
The starting rotation for the Padres has been lights out of late and showed the potential of this staff going forward. While the Padres are still multiple games behind the Dodgers in the National League West standings, the team has been slowly putting things together.
The addition of star infielder Luis Arraez should only continue to help the offense grow more consistently, creating a strong unit altogether. While consistency has been an issue at times for some pitchers like King or even Joe Musgrove, who is currently injured, the Padres have to feel good about the starting staff right now.
If they want any chance to keep pushing toward becoming a playoff team again this season, the starting rotation will need to carry the day. At least during this recent stretch, San Diego has a glimpse into what they may be able to become.
