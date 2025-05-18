Padres Starting Pitcher Provides Massive Injury Update
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron began his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio Thursday, and appears to be making huge progress in his recovery.
“It was good; it felt good to be back out there,” Waldron said. “ … My body felt good. … Just grateful to get back out there and be a part of anything.”
Waldron threw 38 pitches in 1.2 innings in the Arizona Complex League, fanning three batters in the appearance. He will throw a bullpen in front of Padres staff Sunday, then will likely continue his minor league rehabilitation with Double-A San Antonio, where he pitched in 2021 and 2022.
The right hander landed on the 15-day injured list March 27 after he sustained a left oblique strain while warming up before a spring training game March 14.
“I could barely move the first couple days,” he said, “and then just kind of realized how important (the oblique) is, and what all the functions it does. But it’s behind me now.”
Waldron has 32 major league starts to his name across his two-season MLB career, all of which came with the Padres. He struck out 133 batters in 146.2 innings of work last season. His career high of 10 strikeouts came against the Atlanta Braves in May of 2024. He posted an ERA of 4.91 and a WHIP of 1.261 last season.
Upon his recovery, Waldron may find difficulty working his way into a crowded Padres rotation. The Padres' 3.50 ERA among their starters is the third best in the National League behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. Additionally, Yu Darvish is in the midst of a rehab assignment and is expected to rejoin the Padres soon.
